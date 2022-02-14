GPL match report: Jonah Attuquaye inspires Legon Cities to narrow win over King Faisal

Legon Cities winger, Jonah Attuquaye

Legon Cities FC have finished the first round of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season on a high after defeating King Faisal 1-0 on Monday afternoon.

The Royals today hosted the team from Kumasi at the Accra Sports Stadium in a matchday 17 encounter of the Ghanaian top-flight league.



On the matchday, although both teams excelled in the first half and created a number of chances, neither side could score and had to settle for a draw at the break.



In the second half, Legon Cities FC upped their game after head coach Maxwell Konadu changed the tactics of his team’s play.

Eventually, after coming close on several occasions, the home team equalized through poster boy Jonah Attuquaye in the 63rd minute to complete a very nice team move.



With King Faisal failing to reply in kind, Legon Cities FC held on to secure all three points at the end of the narrow 1-0 win.