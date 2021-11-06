GPL match report: Karela Utd draw 1-1 with Ashgold in Obuasi

Karela United has held Ashantigold to a 1-1 draw in Obuasi

Karela United has drawn 1-1 with Ashantigold in a matchday 2 encounter of the new league season.

With no so impressive results from the opening weekend of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season, both teams today locked horns hoping to do better.



In a game played at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium, the visiting team, Karela United, scored through Mohammed Humin Dafie in the 35th minute to lead.



Unfortunately, the team could not hold on to even going into the break with the advantage.

Ashantigold crawled into the match and equalized through Isaac Opoku Agyemang five minutes later to restore parity to the game.



With both teams unable to find the vital second goal in the second half, Ashanti Gold SC and Karela United have drawn 1-1 as the teams settled for a point apiece.