GPL match report: Kofi Kordzi hit brace as Hearts of Oak trash Eleven Wonders

Hearts of Oak striker, Kofi Kordzi celebrating with teammates

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak made light work of Eleven Wonders on Sunday afternoon when the team defeated the opponent 4-1.

The Phobians today hosted the side from Techiman in a matchday 13 encounter of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



In a game played at the Accra Sports Stadium, Hearts of Oak took the lead after 19 minutes courtesy of a goal from young midfielder Salim Adams.



With just that goal separating the two sides after the halt time, the two teams combined for four additional goals in the second half.

Striker Kofi Kordzi netted a brace in the second half for Hearts of Oak before Daniel Afriyie Barnieh sealed the win with a fourth goal in the 62nd minute.



Late in the game, Tetteh Nortey netted a consolation goal for Techiman Eleven Wonders as Hearts of Oak cruised to an eventual 4-1 win after 90 minutes.