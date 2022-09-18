6
GPL match report: Konadu Yiadom scores debut goal for Hearts of Oak in draw against Great Olympics

Sun, 18 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Defender Konadu Yiadom scored late to prevent Hearts of Oak's third consecutive Ghana Premier League defeat to city-rivals Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Before the game, the Phobians had suffered a back-to-back defeat to the Dade boys in the Ghana Premier League.

The visitors opened the scoring through Yussif Razak after just 8 minutes into the much-anticipated game.

Yussif Razak slotted home the match opener after connecting from a close range following Konadu Yiadom’s mistake.

The Dade boys went to recess with a one-goal advantage.

After the break, the Phobians never stopped fighting as they grabbed the equalizer at the dying embers of the game to make it 1-1.

Konadu Yiadom after gifting Great Olympics a goal in the first half fought to redeem himself by restoring parity in the 89th minute.

The draw sends Great Olympics to the 3rd position whiles Hearts of Oak drops to the 13th position with 1 point after two games.

