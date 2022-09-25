GPL match report: Legon Cities secure vital away win over RTU

Sun, 25 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Real Tamale United are without a win in three matches after Sunday’s 1-0 home defeat to Legon Cities at Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.
The visitors took the lead in the 56th minute through Nasiru Moro.
RTU dominated the first half which some impressive play but could not break down the visitors.
On the 13th minute, Issah Kuka flicked a ball to Listowel Amankona who hit the ball wide.
Shortly afterwards, Ronald Frimpong was released by Kuka but the latter’s connection was wide again.
In the 71st minute, RTU missed a glorious opportunity to equalize when David Abagna’s penalty kick was saved by goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey.
Last week, Legon Cities won at the same venue beating newcomers Tamale City FC by the same score line.
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- GPL match report: Great Olympics dish out third consecutive defeat to King Faisal
- Super Clash: How Asante Kotoko could line up against Hearts of Oak
- Super Clash preview: Asante Kotoko host struggling Hearts of Oak at Baba Yara Stadium
- Super Clash: How Hearts of Oak could lineup without key man Daniel Afriyie
- Super Calsh: Samuel Boadu to be sacked or Nana Yaw Amponsah to resign?
- Read all related articles