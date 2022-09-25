GPL match report: Legon Cities secure vital away win over RTU

Legon Cities FC

Real Tamale United are without a win in three matches after Sunday’s 1-0 home defeat to Legon Cities at Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.

The visitors took the lead in the 56th minute through Nasiru Moro.



RTU dominated the first half which some impressive play but could not break down the visitors.



On the 13th minute, Issah Kuka flicked a ball to Listowel Amankona who hit the ball wide.

Shortly afterwards, Ronald Frimpong was released by Kuka but the latter’s connection was wide again.



In the 71st minute, RTU missed a glorious opportunity to equalize when David Abagna’s penalty kick was saved by goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey.



Last week, Legon Cities won at the same venue beating newcomers Tamale City FC by the same score line.