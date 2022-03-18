0
GPL match report: Medeama SC labour to draw 1-1 against Karela Utd

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC on Friday afternoon, displayed impressive resilience to force the game against Karela United to end in a 1-1 stalemate.

The team from Tarkwa today played as a guest to the team based in Anyinase in a game serving as a matchday 21 encounter of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

The host in the first half of the match played well and deservedly had the lead after 35 minutes. A chance that fell to Patrick Mensah was used very well as the player equalized with a fine effort.

After recess, Medeama SC had a very bright start as the team scored in the first two minutes. Sule Musah displayed brilliance and scored with a powerful effort that hit the back of the Karela United net.

Although both teams will go on to put up a spirited performance, the game still ended 1-1 after attackers wasted a number of chances.

Today’s result means that Medeama SC stays in 5th on the Ghana Premier League table. Meanwhile, Karela United have temporarily climbed to 6th on the league log after picking one point today.

