0
Menu
Sports

GPL match report: Medeama come from behind to secure away win over Olympics

Medeama SC Win 1 Medeama SC

Sat, 21 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC on Saturday afternoon displayed impressive resilience to come from behind to defeat Great Olympics 2-1 in the Ghana Premier League.

The team from Tarkwa today played as a visitor to the side based in Accra to battle for points on matchday 30 of the ongoing 2021/23 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.

In a game player at the Accra Sports Stadium, Great Olympics scored in the 18th minute through a fantastic strike from Maxwell Abbey Quaye to take the lead.

While the hosts will go on to get a number of good goalscoring chances, the team failed to take advantage.

Soon, Medeama SC drew level from the penalty spot when Vincent Atinga's converted from 12 yards after the referee had given an infringement in the Olympics area.

The second half of many actions ended with a long-range drive from Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah sealing a 2-1 victory for Medeama SC as the team completed a delightful comeback win.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police justify the shooting of a female pillion rider near Pwalugu
Meet Isaac Otchere Darko, the lawyer who has chalked 53 years at the Bar
Shatta Wale Took Michy Home The Same Day I Broke Up With Her - Apaatse N
Tracey Boakye graces 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Ghana will not swear in next President-elect on January 7, 2025 – Eagle Prophet
Profile of former Black Stars midfielder Anthony Annan
NPP will lose miserably if elections are held today – NPP MP
Jordan Ayew on target for Crystal Palace in narrow defeat at Everton
David Akologo: The Ghanaian goalkeeper who turned trials into triumph in Bolivia
Delay leads African attack on Sky Sports for 'racist' video of Jordan Ayew's coach
Related Articles: