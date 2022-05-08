0
GPL match report: Medeama put two past Ashgold in Tarkwa

Sun, 8 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Medeama returned to winning ways after beating Ashanti Gold at the Akoon Park on Sunday.

The Yellow and Mauves inflicted a 2-0 defeat on the Miners on matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League.

Medeama shot themselves into the lead through Kofi Patrick Ansu after just 12 minutes into the game.

Coach Umar Abdul Rabi ensured his side maintain their lead before recess.

After the break, the Tarkwa-based proved to be strong which saw them double their lead in the 76th minute through Prosper Owusu.

Medeama who are third on the league log have now closed the gap on second-placed Bechem United, trailing them with just a point.

Meanwhile, Ashantigold who has been impressive in their last two games were unable to prove their worth.

Medeama are 3rd on the table with 46 points whereas Ashantigold occupies 10th position with 38 points after 28 matches.

