GPL match report: Okrah scores as Bechem United snatch King Faisal's unbeaten run

Bechem United recorded a narrow win over in-form King Faisal at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday.

The game seems to be balanced with both sides failing to score in the first half, however, it was Augustine Okrah, Kotoko’s outcast who rose to the occasion to score and propel his side to victory.



The experience winger slot home in the 80th minute, ten minutes to full time as Bechem United silence King Faisal.

King Faisal hoped to continue their impressive run of form in the ongoing Ghana league campaign but Bechem United looked more purposeful as they win at home.



The win means Bechem United have recorded back-to-back victories having defeated Karela United at Anyinase in mid-week.