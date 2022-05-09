0
Menu
Sports

GPL match report: RTU snatches a draw against Dreams FC at Dawu

Dreams FC 610x400 RTU players

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Dreams FC are yet to win a game since the appointment of Ignatius Osei Fosu as they drew 2-2 with struggling Real Tamale United on Sunday afternoon at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

It is now seven matches without a win for Dreams FC, as they keep drifting into the relegation dog fight with that kind of form.

The home side started the game very well with the first real chance falling to Samuel Boakye who headed a cross on target but it was saved by the RTU goalkeeper.

Dreams piled up the pressure as  Slyvester Simba sent a fierce shot towards the RTU goal but  it was saved before Agyenim Boateng was thwarted with a good effort as the visitors weathered the storm.

After recess, Agyenim Boateng  finally scored the opening goal  in the 54th  minute of the game after connecting from close range.

Ali Huzaif added the second goal from a corner kick to double the lead for Dreams FC in  the 71st minute but  after four minutes Ronald  Frimpong got one  back  for RTU to make it 2-1.

With  ten minutes to end the game, RTU pulled parity through Samuel Bawa.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
See how Otumfuo took over roads in Memphis - US with grand procession
Kofi Adomah reveals three jobs he turned down
The story of the young Ghanaian graduate making millions out of trash and waste
23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards: Full list of winners
Meet Ghana's first female Supreme Court Judge and only lady Speaker of Parliament
GPRTU to increase fares by 30% on May 13
‘Refined’ Sarkodie tastes better – Abena Korkor
Rev. Owusu Bempah releases ‘strange’ prophecy about 2024 elections
Black Stars players nearly boycotted 2012 AFCON semi-final because of Dede Ayew – Derek Boateng
General Ankrah's justification for Nkrumah's overthrow