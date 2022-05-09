GPL match report: RTU snatches a draw against Dreams FC at Dawu

RTU players

Dreams FC are yet to win a game since the appointment of Ignatius Osei Fosu as they drew 2-2 with struggling Real Tamale United on Sunday afternoon at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

It is now seven matches without a win for Dreams FC, as they keep drifting into the relegation dog fight with that kind of form.



The home side started the game very well with the first real chance falling to Samuel Boakye who headed a cross on target but it was saved by the RTU goalkeeper.



Dreams piled up the pressure as Slyvester Simba sent a fierce shot towards the RTU goal but it was saved before Agyenim Boateng was thwarted with a good effort as the visitors weathered the storm.

After recess, Agyenim Boateng finally scored the opening goal in the 54th minute of the game after connecting from close range.



Ali Huzaif added the second goal from a corner kick to double the lead for Dreams FC in the 71st minute but after four minutes Ronald Frimpong got one back for RTU to make it 2-1.



With ten minutes to end the game, RTU pulled parity through Samuel Bawa.