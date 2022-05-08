0
GPL match report: Sharks fight back to secure a draw against WAFA in Elmina

Sun, 8 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Elmina Sharks fought back to draw 2-2 with another relegation-threatened side WAFA on Sunday at home in the Ghana Premier League.

Kobina Amissah's side had to do that twice to split points and remain at the foot of the table.

The Academy Boys took the lead in the 24th minute when striker Justus Torsutsey tucked home a rebound after the Sharks goalkeeper saved Henry Oware's spot-kick.

Just after the hour mark, the visitors doubled their advantage through striker Godwin Segla.

But the Sharks fought back and reduced the deficit before the halftime whistle.

It was Francis Oteng Gyetuah who managed to pull one back for the hosts at Ndoum Sports Complex.

Sharks came back strongly after the break and snatched the equalizer from the boot of Clenn Afful.

WAFA failed to aid their campaign and remain second-bottom.

