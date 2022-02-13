GPL match report: Ten-man Hearts of Oak draw goalless with RTU in Tamale

Accra Hearts of Oak drew 0-0 with RTU on GPL matchday 17

Real Tamale United played out a 0-0 draw with ten-man defending champions Accra Hearts of Oak at the Tamale Sports Stadium to end the first half of the season.

The Phobians made seven changes to the starting line-up which included Sulley Muntari making his first start and a debut for Dennis Korsah.



Isaac Mensah was also given the nod to start ahead of Kofi Kordzi.



But the Pride of the North were firm and held the Phobians at bay.



Early on, Muntari took a corner kick but the RTU goalkeeper smothered the situation by grabbing the ball in the air.



Hearts of Oak mounted another with Fatawu Mohammed whipping in a cross from the right but it was easily saved by Yaw Osei but the keeper clashed with Isaac Mensah.

Both players had to be given medical attention before the game continued.



Isaac Mensah was presented with a chance to give Hearts the lead in the 12th minute but his first touch was poor and had to sky his effort.



Before half-time, Mensah missed the opener by a whisker after latching onto a pass from Daniel Barnieh.



Salim Adams delivered a trademark long drive but his effort was narrowly off-target.



Hearts had to play the final seven minutes of the game with ten men after Caleb Amankah was sent off for a second yellow card.