0
Menu
Sports

GPL match report: Tittle hopes nearly over for Hearts of Oak after dropping points in Berekum

Video Archive
Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak dropped points in the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, after drawing 0-0 with Berekum Chelsea.

The reigning champions are now 12 points behind league leaders Asante Kotoko who play Karela United on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Samuel Boadu says the title chase is not over, but his team continues to play as if they have no desire to win the trophy.

It was no different in Berekum as Hearts produced an uninspiring performance and were fortunate to leave with a point.

In a game of few chances, Berekum Chelsea looked the likeliest to score.

Richmond Ayi, Hearts of Oak’s hero in the MTN FA Cup round of 16 triumphs over Elmina Sharks last Sunday, stopped Henry Ainsu from close range in the best chance of the first half.

After the break, Chelsea had a lot of possession, but their indecisiveness in attack meant they couldn't punish the Phobians.

“We are grateful for the support shown us. Our preparation was to collect 3 points at Berekum not a point. But all the same a point is better than nothing. We will go back to the drawing board and correct our mistakes,” Boadu said after the game.

Despite the draw, Chelsea remain in contention to finish in the top four.

Hearts' title aspirations are dwindling. If Kotoko win on Thursday, the Phobians will be 15 points behind their sworn rivals.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Konadu Rawlings was hailed during SoNA
How Finance Minister, IGP and CJ dozed through Akufo-Addo's SoNA in parliament
Chances of SC reversing passage of E-Levy ‘very slim’ – Inusah Fuseini
Our houseboy once flashed his penis before me – Brother Sammy’s wife discloses
Ghanaians attacked after Black Stars World Cup qualification in Abuja
CAF official dies as chaos hit Nigeria-Ghana game
How Arsenal, Ajax, and others reacted to Black Stars' qualification to 2022 World Cup
Ghana Player Ratings: Wollacott, Amartey, Djiku and Partey score high marks
Otto Addo reacts to Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup
2022 World Cup: Here are the five African teams heading to Qatar
Related Articles: