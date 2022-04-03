0
Menu
Sports

GPL match report: WAFA drop points against Aduana Stars at home

WAFA GPL West African Football Academy

Sun, 3 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

West African Football Academy dropped valuable points at home in a 0-0 scoreline against Aduana Stars in Sogakope on Sunday, 2 April 2022.

The Academy Boys failed to build on their flying performance in midweek when they fought back to draw 2-2 with Great Olympics in Accra.

WAFA welcomed back captain Konadu Yiadom who missed their last encounter due to yellow-card accumulation.

He partnered Manchester City target Henry Oware at the back and they managed to keep the visitors at bay.

But they were sterile at the opposite end of the pitch as they failed to find the back of the net.

WAFA were unlucky not to have been awarded a penalty late on in the second after a ball struck the hand of an Aduana defender.

Moses Ayidem also came close but his goal-bound shot came off the post and the rebound was deflected out for a corner kick.

Teenager Michael Zuo, 17, was named Man of the Match.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
MoMo transactions decline by 10%-12% in 3 months - Economist
Gov’t’ll ban purchase of vehicles from abroad in near future – Baafi
CEO of collapsed Ghana International Airlines received US$220,000 as annual salary - Bright Simons alleges
My life was in danger – Suspected gunman identified as policeman speaks
Abena Korkor was jailed in the US for peddling drugs – A Plus alleges
2022 World Cup: Otto Addo eyes Clifford Aboagye as Kudus' back up - Report
Ghanaian mogul Sam Jonah’s Helios Towers acquires 723 tower sites in Malawi from Airtel Africa
NDC MPs orchestrated passage of E-Levy bill - Captain Smart
A sick NDC MP was brought to vote against E-Levy - Majority Leader
Why use my bald head in your ‘E-Levy debate’ – Okudzeto to Ato Forson
Related Articles: