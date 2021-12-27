GPL match week 10 report: Elmina Sharks 0-2 Legon Cities

Legon Cities FC

Legon Cities FC compounded the woes of Elmina Sharks with a 2-0 win at the Papa Kwesi Ndoum Sports Complex on Monday.

The Royals have picked up their first away win of the season and have pulled away from the relegation zone.



Cities raced into the lead after 18 minutes through Nasiru Moro with a nice finish.



The visitors could have doubled their lead before the break but were unlucky to find the back of the net.

Sharks were lame and lacked ideas in containing Legon Cities



Late on in added time, Augustine Dosu added the second and killed off any hopes of Sharks drawing parity.



Sharks remain bottom of the table after ten rounds of matches.