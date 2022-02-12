GPL match week 17 preview: RTU vs Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Real Tamale United are ready for Sunday's high-profile match against defending champions Accra Hearts of Oak at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale to end the first round of the season.

The Pride of the North will have to do that without talisman David Abagna who is yet to recover from the injury he sustained at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



But during the mid-season transfer window, RTU bolstered their setup with the loan signing of Victor Aidoo and Issah Akuka from Hearts of Oak.



The duo are eligible to face their former club.



RTU have not lost at home since losing 1-0 to Medeama in December last year but have won once in four matches.

In their last match played at the venue, Shaibu Tanko's boys drew 1-1 with Karela United.



Accra Hearts of Oak are yet to recover from the derby defeat to Great Olympics last week.



The Phobians have been chequered this term and their title defending seems to be slipping through their hands.



Former Ghana international Sulley Muntari made his debut last week and his presence in the team is expected to boost Samuel Boadu and his boys.