GPL match week 32 preview: Karela United vs. Real Tamale United

Karela United FC

Karela United FC will be back at home at the CAM Park to welcome Real Tamale United in the Ghana Premier League matchday 32 fixture on Sunday, June 5, 2022, having a top-four ambition at stake.

The Pride and Passion club are presently sitting at the 7th place on the premiership standings with just three points separating them and the top four teams.



A victory on Sunday could see them leapfrog Aduana Stars and Berekum Chelsea to sit right behind 4th placed Accra Hearts of Oak.



Karela have tasted only one loss in their last seven league games with three wins and three draws. They face RTU on the back of back-to-back draws.



Bismark Kobi-Mensah's team scored a last gasp goal to earn a point against Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium last Monday in the last round.



The introduction of midfielder Umar Bashiru changed everything for them to claim the draw in the end. Bashiru has been Karela's best player this season.



He has scored 12 goals in 30 matches from the midfield position this season and is expected to lead the side again on Sunday.

RTU are travelling for over 12 hours from Tamale to Nzema-Aiyinase to try to nick at least a point to cushion them in their relegation dogfight.



The Pride of the North are 15th on the league table with 35 points from 31 matches, just two points above the relegation zone.



RTU could drop into the danger zone if they fail to pick a draw or win from Sunday's since Eleven Wonders FC are playing at home on the same day.



Even though the Tamale-based have lost just once in their last seven league matches, they are without a win in the last four managing one loss and three draws.



They couldn't take advantage of their home ground last time as they were held by Wonders at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.



RTU are on a poor run on the road ahead of their trip to Karela. They have lost 9 and drawn three of their last 12 journeys in the league.