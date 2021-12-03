GPL match week 6 preview: Berekum Chelsea vs RTU

Berekum Chelsea FC players celebrate a goal

There is a new wind blowing in the camp of Berekum Chelsea after the announcement of new investors and that had a direct impact on the players on matchday five.

Businessman Bernard Amofa Jantuah has been appointed president of the club and Gifty Oware Mensah as his deputy.



The 2011 champions host Real Tamale United at the Golden City Park in search of their second successive home win.



In their last showing in Berekum, the Blues managed a 1-0 win over King Faisal but they have already dropped points at their home turf.



They drew 0-0 with Eleven Wonders.

Berekum Chelsea are 15th on the league table but have played one match less after their match against Hearts of Oak was postponed last week due to the latter's involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup.



RTU are without an away win but the Pride of the North have been tough customers.



Their last away match was at Aduana Stars and they suffered a 5-1 defeat in a replayed match.



But they recovered from that thumping to post a 2-0 win over AshantiGold at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.