GPL matchday 29 preview: Elmina Sharks vs Eleven Wonders

Elmina Sharks FC host Eleven Wonders

Elmina Sharks will be aiming to move out of the relegation zone when they host Techiman Eleven Wonders at home on Friday, June 11, 2021.

The Fearsome Sharks are in the drop zone after losing 2-0 at Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams on matchday 28.



They are back in the hunt again as they host Wonders at the Papa Kwesi Nduom Stadium.



A win for Sharks will see them overtake their opponents on the table and potentially sink the visitors into the relegation trap net.



Coach Nii Odartey Lamptey must find a way of restoring confidence in his charges ahead of the trip of Eleven Wonders.

The game promises to be exciting with a lot at stake for both teams.



Techiman Eleven Wonders claimed the bragging rights in the Bono derby against Bechem United in the Week 28 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League last weekend.



Wonders went into the match with the aim of extending their winning run to two after last week’s 1-0 victory against King Faisal Babies.