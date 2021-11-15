GPL matchday 3: Eleven Wonders draw 0-0 with Medeama SC

Medeama shared the spoils with Eleven Wonders

Medeama produced a spectacular second-half performance to draw goalless at Techiman Eleven Wonders on match day 3 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Ignatius Osei Fosu returned to the Bono East to pick a point against his former side at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.



The two teams sold out an entertaining match in both halves with both teams hitting the woodwork.



Substitute Joseph Tetteh Zutah hit the woodwork following an intelligent lob in an attempt to give the visitors the lead but Abass Mohammed's late effort was a major scare for Medeama as the two teams shared the spoils.



Medeama coach Ignatius Fosu handed debut to striker Akesse Akesse and defender Benjamin Abaidoo.

Prince Opoku Agyemang started from the bench and the introduction of captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah brought a huge spark in the team.



Techiman Eleven Wonders coach Yaw Acheampong is beginning to feel the heat after suffering yet another setback at home.



The latest result follows the side 1-0 defeat at home to AshantiGold and their 0-0 draw at neighbours Berekum Chelsea.