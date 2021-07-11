GPL matchday 33: King Faisal beat Ebusua Dwarfs to boost hopes of escaping relegation

King Faisal may survive relegation following the team’s important victory against Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday morning.

The team in Kumasi was originally expected to host Dwarfs in Techiman on Saturday, July 10, 2021, but the game was rained off.



Locking horns this morning, both teams pushed for the win knowing that it is the only thing that will help them escape relegation at the end of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



On the matchday, the first half ended in a goalless stalemate with both teams defending very well.



After recess, King Faisal upped the intensity of their game and scored twice.

First, Kwadwo Frimpong scored in the 52nd minute before in-form attacker Zubairu Ibrahim made it two for the home team on the hour mark to seal a vital 2-0 win for the hosts.



The win takes King Faisal to 11th on the Ghana Premier League and away from the relegation zone.



For Ebusua Dwarfs, the defeat could see the side dropping into the relegation zone at the end of the season.



