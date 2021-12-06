GPL matchday 6 wrap: WAFA slip into relegation zone, Faisal stop Kotoko at the top

King Faisal players celebrating a goal against Kotoko Credit 422stock

Accra Lions move out of relegation zone

Aduana Stars close in on King Faisal and Asante Kotoko at the top



Hearts of Oak remain 18th on the table



West African Football Academy’s (WAFA) struggle in 2021/2022 GPL season continue with the team winning only one of their opening six matches.



On game week six, WAFA got thumped by Aduana Stars,3-0 in Dormaa last Saturday. The Academy boys tasted their third defeat of the season so far.



After moving up to 14th on the table on matchday 5, the defeat has sent them back into the drop zone.



At the top of the table, second-placed King Faisal defeated city revivals Asante Kotoko to amass the same points.



Aduana after the win over WAFA moved one place up to 3rd, while Bechem United slipped to fourth following a goalless draw against Great Olympics.



Also, Dreams FC's 2-1 win over Bibiani Gold Stars in Dawu moved the Still Believe lads to the same points with Bechem.

Together with WAFA in the relegation zone are Berekum Chelsea, 17th, and titleholders Hearts of Oak, 18th. Chelsea and Hearts have 1 and two matches shelved respectively.



Full Table below



1.Asante Kotoko 13



2. Kinga Faisal 10



3. Aduana Stars 9



4. Bechem United 10



5. Dreams FC 10



6. RTU 10

7. Great Olympics 9



8. Ashanti Gold 8



9. B. Gold Stars 7



10.Elmina Sharks 7



11.Accra Lions 7



12.Legon Cities 6



13.Karela United 6



14.Medeama 6

15.Eleven Wonders 5



16. WAFA 5



17.Berekum Chelsea 4



18.Hearts of Oak 3



On the top scorer's list



David Abagna(RTU) 6



Maxwell Quaye(G. Olympics) 6



Fatawu Issahaku(Dreams) 5

Zubairu Ibrahim(King Fiasal) 4



Emmanuel Gyamfi(Aduana Stars) 3



Agyenim Boateng(Dreams FC) 3



Ali Huzaif(Dreams) 3



Augustine Okrah(Bechem United) 3



Isaac Oppong(Kotoko) 3



Rauf Salifu(Accra Lions) 3