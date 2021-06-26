GPL matchweek 31 preview: Inter Allies vs Liberty Professionals

Inter Allies have little hopes of surviving but must show enough first against another relegation-threatened side Liberty Professionals in Dawu on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

The bottom club was handed a blow after losing 1-0 at Ebusua Dwarfs on Thursday and it was their former player George Asamoah who put the nail in their coffin.



Allies have 26 points and can only move out of the danger zone if they win all their remaining four matches.



They have WAFA, Aduana Stars, and AshantiGold as their remaining opponents in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



Allies augmented their squad in the second transfer window but have still not been able to get the desired results.



There seems to be no light at the tunnel for the 'Eleven Is To One' club.

Liberty Professionals are second-bottom with 32 points; six more than their opponents and also need points for survival.



They suffered a 5-1 drubbing at their adopted home ground in Sogakope to AshantiGold which summed up their campaign this season.



Liberty took the lead through Simon Appiah but was undone by a quickfire AshGold side.



