GPL newcomers Nsoatreman FC to confirm appointment of CK Akonnor as new head coach

CK Akonnor Kotoko Vs AshGold 300x180.webp CK Akonnor, former Black Stars coach

Wed, 13 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side, Nsoatreman FC will announce the appointment of CK Akonnor as the team’s new head coach on Wednesday, July 12, 2022.

The new Ghanaian top-flight league side displayed impressive form during the 2021/22 football season.

At the end of the campaign, Nsoatreman FC emerged as champions of Zone 1 of the National Division One League.

Courtesy of that success, the team successfully gained promotion to historically become eligible to play in the Ghana Premier League.

Keen on succeeding at the end of the debut season, officials of Nsoatreman FC have decided to appoint a new head coach to bring his expertise to help the current technical team.

From deep-throat sources, footballghana has learned that the club will tomorrow officially unveil former Black Stars head coach CK Akonnor as the new head coach of the team.

