GPL newcomers Tamale City appoint Mohammed Abdul Wahid as new coach

Eee5f84f694ce5ea98bb69610cc984db L Mohammed Wahid, new manager of Tamale City FC

Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League newcomers, Tamale City have appointed Mohammed Abdul Wahid as their new head coach ahead of next season.

Abdul Wahid, who had stints with Legon Cities joins the Tamale-based club on a two-year deal.

He will be assisted by Hamza Mohammed who guided the team to secure promotion to the Ghanaian top-flight.

Hamza Mohammed has been assigned with the assistant coach role because he does not have the required License to manage in the Ghana league.

The betPawa Ghana Premier League will start on September 9.

Tamale City will travel to face Karela United in the opening weekend of the GPL

