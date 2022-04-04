0
Menu
Sports

GPL table after matchday 23:Kotoko maintain top spot as Hearts climb into top four

Fabio Ghana, Ibrahim Imoro, Christopher Nettey L-R Fabio Gama, Imoro Ibrahim and Christopher Nettey

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kotoko beat King Faisal in Kumasi derby

Hearts of Oak pip Medeama in Accra

WAFA share spoils with Aduana in Sogakope

Asante Kotoko have a firm grip on the first position with 11 matches to go while defending champions Hearts of Oak are beginning to find their feet as they climb into the top four of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League table.

Kotoko after dropping points against Karela United at home in week 22 managed to put one past city rivals, King Faisal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, thanks to Imoro Ibrahim's sublime freekick.

Whereas Hearts beat Medeama 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium to leapfrog Great Olympics into the first four of the table. Issac Mensah's 55th-minute header sealed a back-to-back home win for the Phobians.

The top four sees Aduana and Bechem United lie in between the two giants, sitting 2nd and 3rd respectively with 39 and 38 points.

Aduana failed to beat struggling WAFA at the Red Bull Arena as the match ended scoreless.

For Bechem United, they have a date with Great Olympics on Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour park.

Meanwhile, at the bottom of the table, WAFA following the draw with Aduana slip to 16th with 23 points, Real Tamale United who host Berekum Chelsea today lies 17th with 22 points as Elimina Sharks sit rock bottom with 15 points after losing 3-1 to Karela in Ayinasie.

Full results

Hearts of Oak 1-0 Medeama

B. Gold Stars 1-0 Dreams

Eleven Wonders 2-0 Accra Lions

Karela United 3-1 Elmina Sharks

King Faisal 0-1 Asante Kotoko

Legon Cities 2-0 Ashanti Gold

WAFA 0-0 Aduana

Monday, April 4, 2022

Bechem vs Great Olympics

Real Tamale United vs Berekum Chelsea

Full table

1. Asante Kotoko 49

2. Aduana Stars 39

3. Bechem Utd 28

4. Hearts of Oak 36

5. Great Olympics 36

6. Medeama 36

7. Karela Utd 33

8. Legon Cities 36

9. Dreams FC 30

10. B. Chelsea 30

11. King Faisal 29

12. B. Gold Stars 29

13. Ashgold 28

14. Accra Lions 27

15. E. Wonders 24

16. WAFA 23

17. RTU 22

18. Elmina Sharks 15

Top Scorers

Franck Mbella (Asante Kotoko) 15

Bright Adjei (Aduana) 12

Augustine Okrah (Bechem Utd) 9

Agyenim Boateng (Dreams FC) 8

David Abagna (RTU) 8

Yaw Annor (Ashanti Gold) 8

Umar Bashiru (Karela United) 8

Zubairu Ibrahim (King Faisal) 7

Also watch the new episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate with Joel Eshun in the post below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Profile Of Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
Alexander Djiku makes history in French Ligue 1
Daniel Amokachi blames Calvin Bassey for Super Eagles failure to beat Ghana
Video of Asamoah Gyan training pops up after Ghana qualified for World Cup
There will be a major scandal if foreign travels by govt officials are audited – Nana Akomea
Inaki and Nico Williams spark nationality switch after liking Ghana’s 2022 World Cup draw
Ablakwa alleges Akufo-Addo flew luxurious private jet in US
Related Articles: