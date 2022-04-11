0
Menu
Sports

GPL table after matchday 24: Kotoko have firm grip at the top as Hearts drop out of top 4

Asante Kotoko Players 098765.jfif Asante Kotoko players celebrating goal against Hearts of Oak

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko extend lead at the top of GPL table

Ashanti Gold trash WAFA

Olympics climb to top four after win over Aduana

Asante Kotoko cemented their position at the top of the table as Hearts of Oak slipped out of the top four after matchday 24 in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko sunk Hearts out of the top four, beating their rivals 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

While the victory established an 8-point gap between them and second placed Bechem United, Hearts of Oak slipped to 6th on the log.

In spit of the gap, Bechem are not giving up the chase as they secured a vital narrow win over over Gold Stars.

The 3rd and 4th positions has three teams- Aduana Stars, Great Olympics, and Medeama tied on the same points.

Olympics came from a goal down to beat Aduana in Accra while Medeama saw off Real Tamale United in Tarkwa.

At the bottom of the table, WAFA and Elmina Sharks are struggling to get their heads out of the danger zone.

WAFA lost 6-0 to Ashanti Gold while Sharks beat King Faisal 1-0, however, the win was not enough as Cape Coast based side continue to sit at the base of the table.

Eleven Wonders joined the two struggling clubs at the bottom following their one-all stalemate with Dreams FC in Dewu.

Here are the full results

Accra Lions 1-0 Karela United

Ashanti God 6-0 WAFA

Asante Kotoko 1-0 Hearts of Oak

Betekum Chelsea 1-0 Legon Cities

Bechem United 1-0 Bibiani Gold Stars

Great Olympics 2-1 Aduana Stars

Medeama 2-1 RTU

Dreams 1-1 Eleven Wonders

Elmina Sharks 1-0 King Faisal

Full Table

1. Asante Kotoko 52

2. Bechem UTD 49

3. Aduana Stars 39

4. Great Olympics 39

5. Medeama 39

6. Hearts of Oak 36

7. B. Chelsea 36

8. Karela UTD 33

9. Ashgold 31

10. Dreams fc 31

11. Legon Cities 30

12. Accra Lions 30

13. Kings Faisal 29

14. B. Gold Stars 29

15. RTU 25

16. Eleven Wonders 25

17. WAFA 23

18. Elmina Sharks 18

Top scorers

Franck Etouga - Asante Kotoko 16

Bright Adjie - Aduana Stars 12

Yaw Annor - Ashanti Gold 11

Augustine Okrah - Bechem United 10

Agyenim Boateng - Dreams FC 8

David Abagna - RTU 8

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tamakloe slams 'useless' referee for penalty against Hearts
Supreme Court will overturn March 9 ruling – ASEPA boss predicts
Interpretation of the law must not be one-sided - Kan Dapaah to Judiciary
Chartered Presidential travels in 'poor' Ghana akin to going to farm in Kente - Prof Adei
Bawumia has elevated Ghana’s politics from insults – Manasseh
Akatsi residents clash with Police over death of a student
Akatsi residents clash with Police over death of a student
I have never chartered a private jet in my life - Okudzeto rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s claims
Kweku Baako, Sefa Kayi hit back at critics of Ghanaian media over Akufo-Addo's BBC interview
Who am I to advice Walewale Adam Smith? - Adongo quizzes
Related Articles: