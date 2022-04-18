GPL table after matchday 25: Bechem fail to close in on Kotoko, Faisal edge closer to relegation

RTU beat Kotoko in Tamale
Bechem United fluffed a two-goal lead, fumbling an opportunity to close in on Asante Kotoko at the top of the table as King Faisal recorded yet another defeat to inch close to the drop zone after matchday 25 in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.
Bechem United was stunned by struggling Eleven Wonders, with the latter scoring three goals in the space of 9 minutes to seal a dramatic comeback win at home.
The defeat means league leaders Kotoko maintain the 8 points gap at the top despite losing 2-1 to Real Tamale United.
Meanwhile, Aduana Stars who were tied with Great Olympics and Medeama in the 3rd position have opened a point gap following their goalless draw with Ashanti Gold.
Olympics and Medeama lost their respective games to Bibiani Gold Stars and Legon Cities.
At the bottom of the table, Eleven Wonders, WAFA, and Elmina Sharks continue to be at the base.
Whereas King Faisal, who had a bright start to the season are now just a point off the relegation zone after suffering their 6th straight defeat.
Here are the full results
Karela United 1-0 Dreams
RTU 2-1 Asante Kotoko
Hearts of Oak 1-1 Elmina Sharks
King Faisal 1-0 Accra Lions
Bibiani Gold Stars 2-1 Great Olympics
Aduana Stars 2-1 Ashgold
Legon Cities 3-1 Medeama
WAFA 3-2 Berekum Chelsea
Full Table
1. Asante Kotoko 52
2. Bechem UTD 44
3. Aduana Stars 40
4. Great Olympics 39
5. Medeama 39
6. Hearts of Oak 37
7. Karela UTD 36
8. Berekum Chelsea 36
9. Legon Cities 33
10. Accra Lions 33
11. Asanti Gold 32
12. B. Gold Stars 32
13. Dreams FC 31
14. King Faisal 29
15. RTU 28
16. Eleven Wonders 28
17. WAFA 26
18. Elmina Sharks 19
Top scorers
Franck Etouga - Asante Kotoko 17
Bright Adjei - Aduana Star 12
Yaw Annor - Ashanti Gold 11
Augustine Okrah - Bechem United 11
Ibrahim Lear - Eleven Wonders 9
Maxwell Abbey - Great Olympics 9
Umar Bashiru - Karela Utd 9
Agyenim Boateng - Dreams FC 8
David Abagna - RTU 8
