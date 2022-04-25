0
GPL table after matchday 26: Kotoko drop points as Hearts of Oak climb back into top four

Kotoko 567890.jfif Asante Kotoko after defeat to Legon Cities

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak beat Accra Lions

Legon Cities stun Asante Kotoko in Kumasi

Bechem United eye vital win over Karela on Monday

Asante Kotoko have yet again dropped points but still remain top of the table as Hearts of Oak make another entry into the top four after matchday 26 of the Ghana Premier League.

The league leaders dropped points following their 3-1 home loss to Legon Cities, which is their first back-to-back defeat of the season.

The defeat means the Red’s 8-points lead will be cut to 5, if second place Bechem United manage to see off Karela United on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Nana Fosu Gyaebour park.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak have climbed into the top four after putting 3 past Accra Lions to complete the double over the debutants.

The defending champions have, therefore, trimmed the 15 points between them and the leaders to 12.

While Hearts moved into 4th place, Medeama have had a grip on the 3rd spot with a narrow win over WAFA as Aduana dropped out of the top four after falling to Berekum Chelsea.

At the bottom of the table, Eleven Wonders, WAFA, and Elmina Sharks continue to be at the base respectively.

All three could not secure victories in week 26 but Sharks picked up a point at home, sharing the spoils with Real Tamale United.

Full Results

Accra Lions 0-3 Hearts of Oak

Great Olympics 0-1 Ashanti Gold

Asante Kotoko 1-3 Legon Cities

Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Aduana Stars

B. Gold Stars 1-0 Eleven Wonders

Dreams FC 1-1 King Faisal

Elmina Sharks 1-1 RTU

Medeama 1-0 WAFA

Today

Bechem United vs Karela United

Table

1. Asante Kotoko 52

2. Bechem UTD 44

3. Medeama 42

4. Hearts of Oak 40

5. Aduana Stars 40

6. B. Chelsea 39

7. G. Olympics 39

8. Legon Cities 36

9. Karela UTD 36

10.Ashanti Gold 35

11.B. Gold Stars 33

12.Accra Lions 32

13.Dreams FC 32

14.King Faisal 30

15.RTU 29

16.Eleven Wonders 28

17.WAFA 26

18.Elmina Sharks 20

Top Scorers

1. Franck Etouga Mbella- Asante Kotoko 17

2. Bright Adjei- Aduana Stars 12

3. Yaw Annor- Ashanti Gold 12

4. Augustine Okrah- Bechem UTD 11

5. Ibrahim Laar- Eleven Wonders 9

6. Maxwell Abbey- G. Olympics 9

7. Umar Bashir- Karela UTD 9

8. Agyenim Mensah- Dreams 8

9. David Abagna- RTU 8

10.Zubairu Ibrahim- King Faisal 7

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
