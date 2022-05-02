1
GPL table after matchday 27: Kotoko extend lead as Hearts hop to third

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

League leaders, Asante Kotoko have stretched their lead at the top of the table with a win on matchday 27 of the Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko pipped struggling WAFA 1-0 in Sogakope to record their first-ever away win over the Academy lads, thanks to Franck Etouga's only goal.

While the Reds clinch the vital away win, second place Bechem United was held to a one-all draw with King Faisal in Kumasi, which means Kotoko have now opened a 9-point gap at the top.

Reigning champions, Hearts of Oak have moved to third following their 3-1 win over Dreams. The win sees the Phobians leapfrog Medeama who will face 5th place Aduana Football Club on Monday, May 2, 2022.

At the bottom of the table, Eleven Wonders, WAFA, and Elmina Sharks continue to be at the base.

None of the said clubs was able to clinch a win on game week 27. Wonders were the only side among the three to escape a defeat as they drew goalless with Great Olympics.

Here are the full results

Eleven Wonders 0-0 Great Olympics

WAFA 1-0 Asante Kotoko

Hearts of Oak 3-1 Dreams FC

Ashanti Gold 5-1 Berekum Chelsea

Karela United 2-0 Bibiani Gold Stars

King Faisal 2-2 Bechem United

Legon Cities 2-0 Elmina Sharks

RTU 2-0 Accra Lions

Monday

Aduana Stars vs Medeama

Full Table

1. Asante Kotoko 55

2. Bechem UTD 46

3. Hearts of Oak 43

4. Medeama 42

5. Aduana Stars 40

6. Karela UTD 40

7. Great Olympics 40

8. Legon Cities 39

9. B. Chelsea 39

10. Ashgold 38

11. B. Gold Stars 35

12. Accra Lions 33

13. Dreams FC 32

14. RTU 32

15. King Faisal 31

16. Eleven Wonders 29

17. WAFA 26

18. Elmina Sharks 20

Top scorers

Franck Etouga - Asante Kotoko 18

Yaw Annor - Ashanti Gold 16

Augustine Okrah - Bechem United 13

Bright Adjei - Aduana Star 12

Umar Bashiru - Karela Utd 11

Agyenim Boateng - Dreams FC 9

Ibrahim Lear - Eleven Wonders 9

Maxwell Abbey - Great Olympics 9

David Abagna - RTU 8

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
