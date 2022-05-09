GPL table after matchday 28: Kotoko fail to extend their lead as Faisal drop to relegation zone

Aduana hold Kotoko in Kumasi
Medeama beat Ashanti Gold
Hearts of Oak share spoils with Bechem United
League leaders, Asante Kotoko failed to stretch their lead at the top as King Faisal recorded their 8th defeat in 10 games to slip into the relegation zone after matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League.
Kotoko were held to a one-all stalemate by Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, failing to extend their lead to 11 points after second place Bechem United had drawn with Hearts of Oak a day before.
Hearts dropped to 4th following the draw with Bechem as Medeama SC leapfrogged the defending champions to claim the third spot with a 2-0 win over Ashanti Gold.
Meanwhile, at the bottom of the table, Faisal made their first entry after a 2-1 loss to Bibiani Gold Stars.
Faisal have now joined WAFA and Elmina Sharks at the bottom after Eleven Wonders managed a 2-1 home win over Karela United to move a step out of the drop zone.
Here are the full results
Great Olympics 2-0 Berekum Chelsea
Asante Kotoko 1-1 Aduana Stars
Dreams FC 2-2 RTU
Medeama 2-0 Ashanti Gold
Eleven Wonders 2-1 Karela United
B. Gold Stars 2-1 King Faisal
Elmina Sharks 2-2 WAFA
Bechem United 1-1 Hearts of Oak
Monday
Accra Lions vs Legon Cities
Full Table
1. Asante Kotoko 56
2. Bechem UTD 47
3. Medeama 46
4. Hearts of Oak 44
5. Great Olympics 43
5. Aduana Stars 42
7. Karela UTD 40
8. Legon Cities 39
9. B. Chelsea 39
10. Ashgold 38
11. B. Gold Stars 38
13. Dreams FC 33
14. RTU 33
12. Accra Lions 33
16. Eleven Wonders 32
15. King Faisal 31
17. WAFA 27
18. Elmina Sharks 21
Top scorers
Franck Etouga - Asante Kotoko 19
Yaw Annor - Ashanti Gold 16
Bright Adjei - Aduana Stars 14
Augustine Okrah - Bechem United 13
Umar Bashiru - Karela Utd 11
Agyenim Boateng - Dreams FC 10
Ibrahim Lear - Eleven Wonders 10
Maxwell Abbey - Great Olympics 9
David Abagna - RTU 8
Daniel Afriyie - Hearts of Oak 9
