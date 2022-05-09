0
Sports

GPL table after matchday 28: Kotoko fail to extend their lead as Faisal drop to relegation zone

Franck Etouga 56789 Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Etouga hugs compatriots George Mfegue

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aduana hold Kotoko in Kumasi

Medeama beat Ashanti Gold

Hearts of Oak share spoils with Bechem United

League leaders, Asante Kotoko failed to stretch their lead at the top as King Faisal recorded their 8th defeat in 10 games to slip into the relegation zone after matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko were held to a one-all stalemate by Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, failing to extend their lead to 11 points after second place Bechem United had drawn with Hearts of Oak a day before.

Hearts dropped to 4th following the draw with Bechem as Medeama SC leapfrogged the defending champions to claim the third spot with a 2-0 win over Ashanti Gold.

Meanwhile, at the bottom of the table, Faisal made their first entry after a 2-1 loss to Bibiani Gold Stars.

Faisal have now joined WAFA and Elmina Sharks at the bottom after Eleven Wonders managed a 2-1 home win over Karela United to move a step out of the drop zone.

Here are the full results

Great Olympics 2-0 Berekum Chelsea

Asante Kotoko 1-1 Aduana Stars

Dreams FC 2-2 RTU

Medeama 2-0 Ashanti Gold

Eleven Wonders 2-1 Karela United

B. Gold Stars 2-1 King Faisal

Elmina Sharks 2-2 WAFA

Bechem United 1-1 Hearts of Oak

Monday

Accra Lions vs Legon Cities

Full Table

1. Asante Kotoko 56

2. Bechem UTD 47

3. Medeama 46

4. Hearts of Oak 44

5. Great Olympics 43

5. Aduana Stars 42

7. Karela UTD 40

8. Legon Cities 39

9. B. Chelsea 39

10. Ashgold 38

11. B. Gold Stars 38

13. Dreams FC 33

14. RTU 33

12. Accra Lions 33

16. Eleven Wonders 32

15. King Faisal 31

17. WAFA 27

18. Elmina Sharks 21

Top scorers

Franck Etouga - Asante Kotoko 19

Yaw Annor - Ashanti Gold 16

Bright Adjei - Aduana Stars 14

Augustine Okrah - Bechem United 13

Umar Bashiru - Karela Utd 11

Agyenim Boateng - Dreams FC 10

Ibrahim Lear - Eleven Wonders 10

Maxwell Abbey - Great Olympics 9

David Abagna - RTU 8

Daniel Afriyie - Hearts of Oak 9

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



