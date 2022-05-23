1
Menu
Sports

GPL table after matchday 30: Medeama catching up with lacklustre Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko Defeat 4567 Asante Kotoko players after defeat at the Baba Yara Stadium

Mon, 23 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aduana share spoils with Accra Lions in Dormaa

Berekum Chelsea beat Kotoko in Kumasi

Medeama climb to second with win over Olympics

Medeama are closing in on inconsistent Asante Kotoko at the top after the league leaders recorded their third defeat in five matches on matchday 30 of the Ghana Premier League.

Medeama who are now second-placed, recorded a vital away win over Great Olympics which propelled them to the second spot and sit six points behind the Porcupine Warriors.

Kotoko, who have a game in hand, fell to ten-man Berekum Chelsea, losing 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

In the top four, Bechem United slipped to third after a goalless stalemate with Legon Cities whereas fourth-placed Hearts of Oak had their game against Eleven Wonders postponed due to health issues.

At the bottom of the table, Eleven Wonders, WAFA, and Elmina Sharks continue to be at the base respectively.

Wonders were not in action this weekend but maintained their 16th position after WAFA fail to beat Dreams FC and Elmina Sharks lost at home to Ashanti Gold.

Here are the full results

Great Olympics 1-2 Medeama

Asante Kotoko 0-1 Berekum Chelsea

Dreams FC 1-1 WAFA

Elmina Sharks 1-3 Ashanti Gold

Karela United 1-1 King Faisal

Bechem United 0-0 Legon Cities

Bibiani Gold Stars 2-0 RTU

Accra Lions 0-0 Aduana Stars

Eleven Wonders PP Hearst of Oak

Full Table

1. Asante Kotoko 56

2. Medeama 50

3. Bechem United 49

4. Hearts of Oak 47

5. Aduana Stars 44

6. Karela UTD 44

7. Legon Cities 43

8. Great Olympics 43

9. B. Chelsea 43

10. Ashgold 41

11. B. Gold Stars 41

12. Accra Lions 40

13. King Faisal 35

14. Dreams FC 34

15. RTU 34

16. Eleven Wonders 32

17. WAFA 28

18. Elmina Sharks 22

Top scorers

Franck Etouga - Asante Kotoko 19

Yaw Annor - Ashanti Gold 17

Bright Adjei - Aduana Star 14

Augustine Okrah - Bechem United 13

Umar Bashiru - Karela Utd 12

Agyenim Boateng - Dreams FC 10

Maxwell Abbey - Great Olympics 10

Ibrahim Lear - Eleven Wonders 10

David Abagna - RTU 8

Daniel Afriyie - Hearts of Oak 8

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Two Akufo-Addo appointees whose acquired properties have shaken Ghana
A Plus makes damning revelations against Fuse ODG
Officials of Akufo-Addo's govt have already shared Achimota forest lands - Sammy Gyamfi
Achimota Forest lands: Sir John's last Will exposes government?
Achimota Forest lands: Sir John's last Will exposes government?
Achimota Forest lands: Sir John's last Will exposes government?
Achimota Forest lands: Sir John's last Will exposes government?
NPP's Charles Owusu's name pops up in Sir John's last Will
NPP's Charles Owusu's name pops up in Sir John's last Will
Nkoranza MP exploiting tensions for political gains – Nkoranza Youth Association
Related Articles: