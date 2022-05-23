GPL table after matchday 30: Medeama catching up with lacklustre Asante Kotoko

Aduana share spoils with Accra Lions in Dormaa
Berekum Chelsea beat Kotoko in Kumasi
Medeama climb to second with win over Olympics
Medeama are closing in on inconsistent Asante Kotoko at the top after the league leaders recorded their third defeat in five matches on matchday 30 of the Ghana Premier League.
Medeama who are now second-placed, recorded a vital away win over Great Olympics which propelled them to the second spot and sit six points behind the Porcupine Warriors.
Kotoko, who have a game in hand, fell to ten-man Berekum Chelsea, losing 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium.
In the top four, Bechem United slipped to third after a goalless stalemate with Legon Cities whereas fourth-placed Hearts of Oak had their game against Eleven Wonders postponed due to health issues.
At the bottom of the table, Eleven Wonders, WAFA, and Elmina Sharks continue to be at the base respectively.
Wonders were not in action this weekend but maintained their 16th position after WAFA fail to beat Dreams FC and Elmina Sharks lost at home to Ashanti Gold.
Here are the full results
Great Olympics 1-2 Medeama
Asante Kotoko 0-1 Berekum Chelsea
Dreams FC 1-1 WAFA
Elmina Sharks 1-3 Ashanti Gold
Karela United 1-1 King Faisal
Bechem United 0-0 Legon Cities
Bibiani Gold Stars 2-0 RTU
Accra Lions 0-0 Aduana Stars
Eleven Wonders PP Hearst of Oak
Full Table
1. Asante Kotoko 56
2. Medeama 50
3. Bechem United 49
4. Hearts of Oak 47
5. Aduana Stars 44
6. Karela UTD 44
7. Legon Cities 43
8. Great Olympics 43
9. B. Chelsea 43
10. Ashgold 41
11. B. Gold Stars 41
12. Accra Lions 40
13. King Faisal 35
14. Dreams FC 34
15. RTU 34
16. Eleven Wonders 32
17. WAFA 28
18. Elmina Sharks 22
Top scorers
Franck Etouga - Asante Kotoko 19
Yaw Annor - Ashanti Gold 17
Bright Adjei - Aduana Star 14
Augustine Okrah - Bechem United 13
Umar Bashiru - Karela Utd 12
Agyenim Boateng - Dreams FC 10
Maxwell Abbey - Great Olympics 10
Ibrahim Lear - Eleven Wonders 10
David Abagna - RTU 8
Daniel Afriyie - Hearts of Oak 8
