GPL table after matchday 7: King Faisal extend lead at the top

King Faisal

King Faisal open 2 points gap at the top

Aduana leapfrog Kotoko to the second spot



Dreams FC climb into top four



King Faisal extended their lead at the top of the Ghana Premier League table over the weekend.



Faisal recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Elimina Sharks in Kumasi to go three points clear of second-place Aduana Stars and three points above third-place Asante Kotoko.



Aduana climbed to second after pipping Great Olympics At the Nana Agyemang Badu Stadium on Saturday, December 11, 2021.



Kotoko, who had their game against Hearts of Oak postponed then slipped to third. On the fourth position, Dreams FC, who drew with Eleven Wonders overtook Bechem United who lost to Gold Stars over the weekend.



At the very bottom of the table, there are no changes as WAFA, Berekum Chelsea and Hearts of Oak- have two games in hand, continue to share the red zone.



WAFA lost at home 0-1 to Ashanti Gold while Berekum Chelsea held Legon Cities to a goalless draw. Heart were not in action.

Meanwhile, on the top scorer's list, all the top three players failed to find the back of the net this weekend.



Full Table below



1. King Faisal 16



2. Aduana Stars 14



3. Asante Kotoko 13



4. Dreams FC 11



5. Ashanti Gold 11



6. Bechem United 10

7. B. Gold Stars 10



8. RTU 10



9. Great Olympics 9



10.Karela United 9



11.Medeama 9



12.Legon Cities 7



13.Elmina Sharks 7



14.Accra Lions 7

15.Eleven Wonders 6



16. B. Chelsea 5



17.WAFA 5



18.Hearts of Oak 3



On the top scorer's list



David Abagna(RTU) 6



Maxwell Quaye(G. Olympics) 6



Fatawu Issahaku(Dreams) 5

Zubairu Ibrahim(King Fiasal) 4



Bright Adjei(Aduana Stars) 4



Osman Ibrahim(King Faisal) 4



Emmanuel Gyamfi(Aduana Stars) 3



Agyenim Boateng(Dreams FC) 3



Ali Huzaif(Dreams) 3



Isaac Oppong(Kotoko) 3



Rauf Salifu(Accra Lions) 3