GPL week 3 Match Preview - Aduana Stars vs. Samartex

Aduana Stars players

Aduana Stars will be looking at preserving their 100 percent record when they host newbies FC Samartex on Sunday in a matchday three fixture in the Ghana Premier League.

The Ogya Boys go into the game at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on the back of a perfect start to the 2022-23 campaign and would aim at keeping it going.



They pipped giants Hearts of Oak 1-0 on an opening day win and recorded a vital 3-2 victory over King Faisal Babes in Kumasi last Monday.



Paa Kwesi Fabin and his charges currently lead the pack after two matches.



A win this Sunday could see them open a three points lead as Medeama SC and Dreams FC who are behind them a travelling away in this weekend's fixtures.



Captain and now the all-time top scorer of Aduana, Bright Adjei is up and running this season having scored two in two matches already.



His goal against King Faisal last Monday saw him overtake Yahaya Mohammed to become the club's highest scorer with 42 goals.

Samartex are making their journey to Dormaa Ahenkro to face Aduana in search for their very first victory in the Ghanaian top-flight since gaining promotion.



Despite not winning in any of their first two matches, the Timber Boys have also not lost after drawing 0-0 with Tamale City FC and also a 1-1 with Berekum Chelsea.



Goalkeeper Richard Baidoo was a man of the match in Samartex's first away match of the campaign in Tamale after saving a penalty to earn a draw for his side.



Baidoo made a couple of saves in the same and he is expected to come to the party once again if Samartex are to get something from this match on Sunday.



The Timber Boys go into the game with a full squad available for selection. Ibrahim Larry Sumaila, Emmanuel Keyekeh, and James Sewornu are all expected to play against Aduana.