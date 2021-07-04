GPL week 32 match report: Legon Cities 1-1 Bechem United

Legon Cities drew with Bechem United

Legon Cities were held to a pulsating draw by Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday night.

Emmanuel Annor's second-half strike for Bechem United cancelled a stunning Jonah Attuquaye volley for Legon Cities in the first half.



With both teams going into the game on the same points and sitting in tenth and eleventh places respectively, the two teams know a defeat will affect their survival chances.



Legon Cities wasted no time in taking the lead after winger Jonah Attuquaye controlled a long-range pass beautiful on his chest before smashing it past the Bechem United goalkeeper Prince Asempa.



The hosts created several chances but failed to take advantage leaving the scoreline 1-0 before the break.

However, the Hunters returned determined, needing an early equalizer in the second half.



Defender Nicholas Mensah fouled a Bechem United player few meters away from the box, before Emmanuel Annor took advantage to curl in the equalizer.



Both sides were cautious as they tried to prevent defeat.



The results keep the two teams four points adrift of the drop zone.