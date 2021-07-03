GPL week 32 preview: Legon Cities v Bechem United

Legon Cities will be hoping to bounce back after a run of three defeats in a row when they host Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

The two sides are level on points, with 38 points each, and sit tenth and eleventh places on the table.



Tenth place Legon Cities have a better goal difference compared to Bechem United, but the two teams are just three points of relegations places.



And a win for either side on Saturday will confirm their premier league status for next season.



The hosts come into the game on a three-game losing streak, despite going unbeaten in the three matches preceding those games. They had won three on a role against Aduana, Ashantigold, and Inter Allies.



Meanwhile, Bechem United has won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches.

Legon Cities will be hoping star players Baba Mahama, Jonah Attuquaye, and Victorien Adebayor will turn up to the party as they seal their stay for another season.



However, Bechem United is still struggling with the injury to striker Hafiz Konkoni as they find it hard to score more than a goal in their last five games.



Prediction: Legon Cities 2-0 Bechem United



