GPL week 33 preview: Berekum Chelsea v Great Olympics

Source: Ghanasoccernet

One time Ghana Premier League champions Berekum Chelsea will hosts top-four chasers Accra Great Olympics at the Golden City Park on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Olympics go into the game after disappointingly bowing out of the FA Cup following a round of 16 penalty shootout defeat to Medeama SC.



The Accra-based club have won just a game in their last five Premier League matches, dating back to the 1-0 victory over relegated Inter Allies on May 22, 2021.



Despite their struggles they are just a point from making it into the top four should WAFA and Medeama drop points this weekend.



Meanwhile, Berekum Chelsea's three wins in their last three games has seen them stay clear of the drop, with three points separating them and the relegation zone.



Although they are sitting comfortably on tenth position, it is not entirely over for the Biribies, who will need a point to confirm their Premier League status.

Great Olympics will be counting of talisman Gladson Awako and forward Maxwell Quaye to produce the magic.



But they will be equally matched by Stephen Amankona and Bright Amponsah in the Blue shirts of Chelsea.



The two teams have healthy squad and they are nor reports of injury ahead of Sunday's showdown.



