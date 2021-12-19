GPL week 9 match report: Ashanti Gold and Olympics draw blank in Obuasi

Ashantigold were unable to recover from their defeat against Aduana Stars in midweek as they share the spoils with Great Olympics on Sunday.
The miners played a 0-0 draw against the ‘Dade Boys’ in matchday 9 of the Ghana Premier League at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium.
The game seems to be balanced in both halves resulting in a stalemate despite creating scoring opportunities.
In the game, Ashantigold hoped for a win but Olympics proved to be a tough opposition
Ashantigold began the game in an explosive fashion but were unable to hit the back of the net. They have won just one in their last three games and will hope to make amends in subsequent matches.
Meanwhile, the Wonder Club has also won one out of their last three matches in the domestic top-flight.
