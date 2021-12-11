GPLWK7 match preview: Karela United vs. Accra Lions

Karela United

Karela United FC are back at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park in Nzema-Aiyinase to take on newbies Accra Lions FC on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.

Karela are without a win in their last three league matches and will be looking at turning things around against Lions in the matchday seven encounter.



The Pride and Passion lost away to Medeama SC and Elmina Sharks FC and a stalemate with Asante Kotoko SC at home.



Karela drew 0-0 with the Ghanaian giants a fortnight ago despite Kotoko ending the game with ten men.



The Nzema-Aiyinase-based club remain undefeated at home in the premiership this campaign with a win over Berekum Chelsea and draws against Aduana Stars and Kotoko.



Bismark Kobi-Mensah will have a full squad at his disposal for selection for Sunday's game.



Lions have been piss-poor on the road in their maiden premiership campaign having lost all of the three matches they have played as visitors.

The newly-promoted side have suffered 3-1 defeats to Great Olympics in Accra and Dreams FC in Dawu and also a 2-0 to Gold Stars FC in Bibiani respectively.



Picking at least a point on Sunday against Karela in Nzema-Aiyinase will change the away status quo for the Lions.



Lions will make their over 300 kilometres journey from Accra to Nzema-Aiyinase without head coach Andreas Rainer Kraft.



The German gaffer has left Lions on mutual consent as the club announced on Wednesday.



British trainer and assistant coach James Francis will lead the club for Sunday's match after being named as the caretaker till further notice.