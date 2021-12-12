GPLWK7 match preview: Real Tamale United vs Medeama SC

Real Tamale United

In-form Real Tamale United take on Medeama in an explosive Ghana Premier League fixture at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday.

The Premier League returnees will be aiming to maintain their momentum and improved form when they battle the Mauve and Yellow.



The Pride of the North are 6th on the table with three wins, two defeats and one draw.



However, their 1-0 win at Berekum Chelsea have sparked a massive expectation ahead of the visit of the two-time FA Cup winners.



Captain David Abagna is expected to inspire his team once again after leading the side to a fine start to the season.

Coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko has called up Mohammed Sadat, Abdulai Hafiz, Baba Kushibo, Ismael Nketiah, Samuel Bawa, Mustapha Fuseini and Ronald Frimpong for the cracking fixture.



Real Tamale United are favourites to bag maximum points at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.



Medeama are back on the road for the second successive time after their league match against Hearts of Oak was postponed.



They drew goalless at King Faisal in Kumasi two weeks ago and will be aiming to cause an upset in the Northern region.