GTF President gets African Taekwondo post

Frederick Lartey Otu

Source: Ghana Tennis Federation

President of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF), Frederick Lartey Otu, has been appointed Chairman of the Development Committee of the Africa Taekwondo Union (AFTU) effective, November 17, 2021.

Mr Otu, who is the 2nd Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), will serve until December 2023.



The Principal Revenue Officer of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority has been tasked to lead the Committee to oversee overall CU’s development programs.



The Committee will focus on capacity building of all levels of stakeholders; recommend standards for national and continental members and regional training centers; recommend guidelines for adoption under CU’s development programs including funding, equipment aid and participation aid, scholarship, etc.;



The other responsibilities include monitoring program implementations; considering how to improve and expand the practice of Taekwondo at all levels; and exploring collaboration agreements with bodies which have financial means for sports.

Mr Frederick Lartey Otu, at the General Assembly of the AFTU on October 10, was re-elected as Council Member, responsible for West Zone.



Frederick Otu Lartey, whose hard work is undisputed is the Vice President of the Ghana Paralympic Committee, Chairman of the Games Sub-Committee of Ghana Olympic Committee as well as Chairman of the Technical Committee of the Ghana Olympic Committee.



He served on the Education Committee of the African Taekwondo Union as well as Vice-Chairman of the Para- Committee.



By far, his experience and expertise in Sports development will make him excel at his new position.