GUSA holds capacity building for coaches

Some participants at the workshop

Source: Asante Fokuo, Contributor

The Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) is holding a five-day capacity training workshop to equip Universities sports coaches with relevant skills.

The workshop has opened at Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) in Kumasi.



The aim of the capacity building programme is to build and equip over seventy sports coaches in all the 15 Public universities in Ghana with the requisite skills to remain productive in their various sporting disciplines.



Presiding over the opening ceremony on Monday, 13th December, 2021, The Vice President of GUSA Dr. Dominic Otoo said “this training falls within the strategic objectives of the Association after COVID 19 pandemic affected the organization of GUSA events for the past two years”.



He added that “the executives of GUSA are doing a lot of things behind the scenes to help shape the Association and this workshop was one of them”. He further noted the importance of capacity building to improving the skills and capabilities of technicians across the spectrum of sports. The Vice President assured the participants of the federation’s continues support to Coaches.

Speaking at the event, the representative of the Vice Chancellor of AAMUSTED, Mr. Richard Kwadwo Mprah, Senior Assistant Registrar at the Human Resource Section noted that “this training meant to build and equip sports coaches with the requisite skills and now that Covid-19 is here to stay with us, is very timely “.



He officially opened the workshop and welcomed all the participants to their institution and asked them to take advantage of this important workshop.



The participants will be taking through the following areas in coaching: Coaches Approaches to Test and Analysis of Sports, The Energy Systems in Sports, Load and Load Management, Periodization and Yearly Plan, and Principles of Laws of Training.