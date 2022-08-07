Ga Mantse Cup: Hearts of Oak write to organizers to postpone game against Great Olympics  

Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak has called for the postponement of the game against the Great Olympics in the Ga Mantse Cup.

The game was scheduled to come off at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, August 7, 2022.



Information gathered by GHANAsoccernet.com indicates that the management of Hearts of Oak wrote to the organizers to postpone the game in order to allow the team to complete their preseason training.



Hearts of Oak resumed training last week and sources at the club indicate that they cannot play a high-profile friendly against City rival Great Olympics on Sunday.



“We received a letter from Hearts of Oak stating that the team is not ready to honour the game on Sunday because their team isn't ready and they just started preseason. They want the game to be played on August 28. We are yet to meet the stakeholders and see the way forward”, William Ezear of Primeval Consult confirmed the game will be postponed.









