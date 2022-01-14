Gabon VS Ghana: Jordan Ayew will score - Nana Aba Anamoah

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew

Renowned broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah has thrown her support behind striker Jordan Ayew to excel in Ghana’s second group game against Gabon.



The Panthers of Gabon will host the Black Stars of Ghana at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé on Friday, January 14, 2022, for the second Group C game in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.



Jordan Ayew’s goal drought for the Black Stars goes beyond a year and his performance in Ghana’s opening game at the Atlas Lions of Morocco made him a target of many critics.

Ghana lost 1-0 to Morocco in their opening game on Monday, January 10, 2022, and will have to beat Gabon to keep their automatic qualification intact before the final group game against Comoros.



But the GHONE TV acting General Manager is predicting a goal for the Crystal Palace striker ahead of the much-anticipated game on Friday, January 14, 2022.



“Jordan will score a goal tomorrow,” Nana Aba Anamoah posted on his Twitter page.



