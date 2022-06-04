Gabonese referee Pierre Ghislain to handle Central African Republic vs Ghana game

Gabonese referee Pierre Ghislain

Pierre Ghislain Atcho from Gabon has been appointed as the centre referee for Ghana’s Group E Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] Cote D’Ivoire 2023 qualifier against the Central African Republic.

Ghislain will be assisted by Marlaise Marlaise Ditsoga Boris (Assistant I), Urbain Ondo Ndong (Assistant II) and Tanguy Patrice Mebiame (Fourth Official).



Marcelin Gaha Djiadeu from Cameroon will serve as the Match Commissioner while Angola’s Pedro Miguel Arcanjo Essaca works as COVID-19 Officer.



The match comes off at 11 de Novembro stadium in Luanda - Angola on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

The Black Stars will be hoping to continue their impressive form having opened their qualifiers with a 3-0 convincing win over Madagascar in their opener at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday.



Ghana left the shores of the country on Friday afternoon with 25 man squad for the game leaving Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Augustine Okrah out of the squad.