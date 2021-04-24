Gaidam Boko Haram attack update: Nigerian Army, Air Force stop attack for Yobe

Di Army say dem don block Boko Haram attack inside Geidem area, Yobe

Nigerian Army say dem don block Boko Haram attack inside Geidam area of Yobe State.

Dem stop di suspected terrorist wit di help of Nigerian Air Force helicopters, according to reports.



Tori be say Boko Haram militants wey drive inside armored vehicles overpower di northeast Nigerian village.



Di jaguda pipo bin wan attack pipo wey bin dey break dia Ramadan fast late Friday, di report add.

Sources also say more than a dozen hijackers na im dem kill as a result of di bombardment by military planes.



Gaidam na di hometown of di new Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.



