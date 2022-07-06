0
Galatasaray push to complete deal to sign Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban

Turkish giants, Galatasaray are pushing to complete the signing of Ghana international Caleb Ekuban.

The forward spent the 2021/22 football season playing for Italian Serie A side Genoa.

Unfortunately, the former Trabzonspor forward did not have the season he was hoping for when he decided to leave Turkey last summer.

Now set to play in the Italian Serie B, Caleb Ekuban has decided to leave Genoa to search for top-flight football elsewhere.

As has been reported by your most trusted online football portal in Ghana since last month, the Black Stars asset is a transfer target of a number of clubs including Galatasaray.

The Turkish giants are keen on strengthening their squad to ensure they have the needed quality to win trophies next season.

Today, information gathered indicates that Galatasaray are intensifying their efforts to seal the deal to sign Caleb Ekuban as soon as possible.

