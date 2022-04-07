Gameboy Tagoe nearly exchange blows with Ryan Garcia during face-off

Gameboy Tagoe to fight Ryan Garcia

Ghana’s former IBF lightweight Champion, Emmanuel Gameboy Tagoe nearly exchanged blows with his opponent Ryan Garcia during their face-off ahead of their bout on Saturday, April 9, 2022.



Ryan Garcia and Emmanuel Tagoe were caught in war of words which later erupted into near fisticuffs during their face-off for the media workout in San Antonio, Texas ahead of their at the Alamodome.



During the near brawl, Gameboy told the 23-year-old he is inexperienced and would teach him a lesson in the ring on Saturday.

Undefeated Ryan Garcia has recorded 21wins and knocked out 18 opponents. His last fight was in 2021 when he knocked down Luke Campbell.



Tagoe comes into his fight on the back of a win over Mason Menard in 2020. The Ghanaian boxer formerly managed by Asamoah Gyan has a record of 33 fights out of which he has won 32 with 15 ending in knockouts and just a single defeat.



The bout against Garcia in the lightweight division is Tagoe’s second fight since relocating to the US two years ago.



The bout is expected to fetch Gameboy an opportunity to fight for a world title if he wins on Saturday night.



