Gameboy must redeem his image with local fights – Tofik

An executive member of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Alhaji Muritella Tofik, has urged Emmanuel Tagoe, also known as Gameboy, to redeem his image by fighting some local bouts.



Gameboy lost by a unanimous decision to American Ryan Garcia in a fashion which many believe ended his world title chances in the lightweight division.



After the bout, Gameboy was slammed for aiming for money instead of beating his opponent in a fight which could have propelled him for a world title shot.



Despite the loss, the boxer made an excuse that he got injured ahead of the bout but couldn’t forfeit the fight.

But Alhaji Tofik has insisted that Gameboy must redeem his image by fighting a couple of bouts in Ghana.



“I believe Tagoe is a great boxer and he can still be in contention for a world title despite this decisive victory against him but he must fight some boxers on the continent or locally to restore his pride,” he told Graphic Sports.



Alhaji Tofik, who is also a boxing promoter and CEO of Ambition Boxing Promotion, said he believed the Ghanaian, who now has a record of 34 fights including two losses and 32 wins as a professional, “is still a credible fighter.”



“I think the hand injury may have worried him on the night. Tagoe is a good boxer and on any good day, I can vouch for him. I believe he can come back stronger,” he stated.



“He should go back to the drawing table. He must watch the fight clip very well and see where he was wrong. He must get busy and engage in some local fights to prove to Ghanaians that he was truly injured on the night,” he added.