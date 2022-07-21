0
Gattuso wants to see me on the ball more - Yunus Musah

Midfielder Yunus Musah has been described by coach Gennaro Gattuso as a player who excels in a position where he has distinguished himself with his national team.

Musah in an interview has stated that he is having a wonderful time in the preseason with new coach Gennaro Gattuso.

“I having been playing in midfield in training. We are working on it. The coach was also a midfielder and he is helping us a lot with showing us how to play there. He sees on the pitch that we can do it," he told VCFMedia.

“He wants to see me on the ball more. He gives us clear ideas about how to play. I'm trying to do my best,"

"I have always grown when playing in the position I'm in now, both at the VCF Academy and now in the national team, and I like it. It's what the coach wants," he ended.

In the summer of 2019, Musah joined Valencia, at the age of 16, and was assigned to the reserves in Segunda Division B.

At age 17 years and eight months, he made his first team and La Liga debut on September 13 2020, starting in a 4–2 home win against Levante UD.

Musah scored a goal in a 2–2 draw on November 2020 against Getafe CF, becoming the youngest non-Spanish player to score for Valencia.

